Jennifer Aniston says wearing a mask 'really shouldn't be a debate'; Courteney Cox couldn't agree more

Jennifer Aniston seems to have taken it upon herself to school her fans and followers to wear a mask while stepping outside as coronavirus cases in the US continue to rise.
1738 reads Mumbai
With US hitting almost 20 lakh coronavirus cases, the country is still reeling under the pressure and continues to contribute to the highest number cases in the world. Amid this, President Donald Trump has lockdown restrictions and opened up the economy leaving people to take precautionary measures such as simple as wearing a mask. However, a section of the US citizens are not too keen on doing that and 'Friends' star Jennifer Aniston seems to have taken it upon herself to school her fans and followers. 

Sharing a selfie while wearing a mask, Jennifer wrote, "I understand masks are inconvenient and uncomfortable. But don’t you feel that it’s worse that businesses are shutting down... jobs are being lost... health care workers are hitting absolute exhaustion. And so many lives have been taken by this virus because we aren’t doing enough."  ⠀

She went on to add, "I really do believe in the basic goodness of people so I know we can all do this BUT still, there are many people in our country refusing to take the necessary steps to flatten the curve, and keep each other safe. People seem worried about their “rights being taken away” by being asked to wear a mask. This simple and effective recommendation is being politicized at the expense of peoples’ lives. And it really shouldn’t be a debate. If you care about human life, please... just #wearadamnmask and encourage those around you to do the same." 

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Courteney Cox, Reese Witherspoon, Julia Roberts, Drew Barrymore, former lover Justin Theroux and Jameela Jamil were just some of the celebs who were in complete agreement with Jen and left a comment thanking her for the much-needed post. 

