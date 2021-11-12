Jennifer Aniston says 'we've always known this' as she REACTS to Paul Rudd's Sexiest Man Alive title

Paul Rudd was recently crowned People's Sexiest Man Alive and after the actor's MCU co-stars, Mark Ruffalo and more reacted to the same, his Hollywood bestie, Jennifer Aniston also took to Instagram to share her reaction. Aniston expressed her delight about Rudd being named Sexiest Man Alive and even asserted that she has "always" known this.

Sharing an Instagram story re-sharing People magazine's announcement video about Paul Rudd being 2021's Sexiest Man Alive, Jennifer captioned it as, "This makes me so happy. We've ALWAYS known this but Paul Rudd is officially @people's Sexiest Man Alive. In another story, the actress shared a still from their 1998 film, The Object of My Affection and wrote, "You don't age, which is weird. But we still love you." Aniston and Rudd have worked together on several projects including Friends and Wanderlust.

Check out Jennifer Aniston's post here:

Recently, Ryan Reynolds also commented on Paul Rudd's title and asked the actor to not "blow this." Several friends of Rudd showed support for the actor finally being recognised for his sex appeal including his longtime time friend and collaborator Seth Rogen who took to Twitter and said, "No arguments here."

Rudd's anti-aging looks have been the point of discussion for netizens for a while now. The 52-year-old actor who stars as MCU's Ant-Man while talking to People magazine about his newly attained title mentioned how he's going to "own this" and also joked about getting business cards made. One of the first people that the actor informed about his Sexiest Man Alive title was his wife who as per Rudd was "stupefied" on hearing the news.

ALSO READ: Paul Rudd REVEALS his daughter's hilarious reaction after watching his sitcom Friends