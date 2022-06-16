Jennifer Aniston sends birthday love to Courteney Cox with an epic Monica Geller quote from Friends

Jennifer Aniston took to Instagram to wish her BFF, Courteney Cox on her birthday. The Friends star dropped two Instagram stories, one with a throwback photo of the duo and another which showcased an epic scene of Cox's character Monica Geller on Friends in the episode where she celebrates her 30th birthday. Aniston wrote, "I love you so much."

Sharing an old photo of the duo, Jennifer wished Courteney with a sweet note that said, "Happy Birthday CC!" along with a string of heart and other celebratory emojis. She also added another story where she posted Cox's clip from Friends where Monica says, "I can do anything I want! Because I'm a grown-up." Along with the funny video, Aniston wrote, "Cheers to being grown up."

Check out Jennifer Aniston's post here:

Courteney Cox celebrated her 58th birthday on June 15 and the actress also received a lot of love from her fans online. Recently, Cox also celebrated her daughter Coco's 18th birthday. In a sweet birthday tribute for her daughter, Cox wrote, "I’m so proud to be your mom. You are courageous, smart, deep, funny, unique and beautiful with the biggest heart. I can’t wait to see what’s next. I love you x."

Courteney shares her daughter Coco with ex-husband David Arquette. Cox welcomed Coco in June 2004 after reportedly suffering multiple miscarriages before. The Friends star is currently in a relationship with Snow Patrol frontman Johnny McDaid. The duo have been together for over seven years now and were first introduced by their common friend Ed Sheeran.

