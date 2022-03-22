Jennifer Aniston sends birthday love to 'partner in crime' Reese Witherspoon with a touching tribute

Jennifer Aniston, 53, sent Reese Witherspoon a heartfelt message for her 46th birthday on Tuesday, March 22. The Friends actress shared a slew of photographs of herself and Reese throughout the years to demonstrate how long they've been working together, as well as a sweet note for her buddy on Instagram.

She shared photographs of the two of them acting together on Friends, as well as a behind-the-scenes video from The Morning Show and a couple more shots of them simply connecting. Jennifer's incredibly charming birthday greeting, punctuated with jubilant emoticons, made it plain that she and Reese are best friends. Aniston penned along with the pictures, “It’s somebody’s birthday today,” she wrote. “My little sister, co-anchor, partner-in-crime, I LOVE YOU, you sweet ray of sunshine. Let the love pour in! Happy BIRTHDAY.”

Of course, Jennifer referring to Reese as her sister and co-anchor were all references to their time on Friends and The Morning Show, respectively. In 2000, the Legally Blonde actress appeared in two episodes of the popular comedy as Jennifer's younger sister. However, as per People, Tuesday was an extra-special day for Witherspoon since it also saw the release of the trailer for Where the Crawdads Sing, the forthcoming cinematic version of Delia Owens' Bestseller 2018 book produced by Witherspoon's Hello Sunshine.

Witherspoon shared the movie's trailer to her Instagram feed on Tuesday and wrote, "The gift of all gifts! Thrilled to share the official trailer for @crawdadsmovie, coming to theaters this July."

