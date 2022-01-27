Jennifer Aniston sends birthday wishes to Ellen DeGeneres with a throwback snap of their 'big kiss'

Jennifer Aniston took to her Instagram story to send birthday wishes to Ellen DeGeneres who turned 64 on Wednesday. Aniston shared a throwback photo of herself and Ellen sharing a kiss which was from one of her appearances on DeGeneres'popular talk show, The Ellen Show back in 2019. Along with the picture, Jennifer also wrote a sweet message.

Sharing the photo where Jennifer and Ellen can be seen sharing a kiss, Aniston wrote, "Big kiss to the birthday girl." The photo was from her 2019 appearance on the show where Aniston first discussed Ellen's kiss with Howard Stern on the show. After being asked when was the last time she kissed a girl by Ellen, Jennifer ended up kissing Ellen on the show.

Over the years, it has been known that Ellen and Jennifer have been close friends. The Friends star also appeared on the talk show as DeGeneres' first guest after the final season of the show kicked off. What's special is that Jennifer had kicked off the first-ever episode of The Ellen Show in 2003 and 18 years later came back to shoot the farewell season's first episode as well.

Check out Jennifer Aniston's post here:

Ellen DeGeneres announced in May last year that she will be wrapping up her show in 2022 with season 19 as the final one. DeGeneres' announcement came in the wake of allegations against the show's workplace environment being toxic hitting the news.

The first episode of the final season of The Ellen Show aired on September 14 last year and ever since the show has seen several other guests including Kim Kardashian, Meghan Markle, Chris Martin among others.

ALSO READ: Jennifer Aniston looks back at the ‘odd jobs’ she did before landing iconic Rachel Green role in Friends