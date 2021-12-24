Jennifer Aniston sends 'Christmas Eve Eve' wishes with THIS Phoebe Buffay video from Friends

The holiday season is upon us and with the Christmas eve being just a day away, Jennifer Aniston took to Instagram to send her wishes to fans for Christmas eve eve with a Friends throwback that featured Lisa Kudrow's Phoebe Buffay's video from the show. In the video shared by Aniston, Kudrow's Phoebe can be seen wishing "Happy Christmas eve eve" to the Friends gang.

Sharing the video and wishing everyone for the festive evening, Jennifer also tagged Lisa Kudrow in the video. We love Aniston's gesture and clearly, there is no better way to celebrate Christmas eve eve. If you have watched Friends, you probably already know how the show's Christmas and Thanksgiving episodes were some of the best.

Among other iconic Christmas moments on the show, Lisa Kudrow's Phoebe Buffay also composes a special celebratory song for Christmas and Hanukkah where she rhymes the lyrics with the names of her friends which include, Rachel, Chandler Monica, Ross and Joey. Every Christmas, several Friends fans share the hilarious track to get into the holiday spirit.

Check out Jennifer Aniston's post here:

As for Jennifer Aniston, we can't wait to see how the Friends star is celebrating Christmas and New Year this year. Fans are hoping for the actress to drop a holiday card featuring her adorable dogs.

On the work front, Aniston was recently seen in an episode of Live in front of a Studio Audience where she along with wit Kathryn Hahn, Kevin Hart among others re-enacted an episode of the 80s sitcom The Facts of Life.

ALSO READ: Jennifer Aniston explains why doing the Friends Reunion was 'very jarring'