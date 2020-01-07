Jennifer Aniston shares a BTS look of her gorgeous Golden Globes 2020 attire; Selena Gomez is left awestruck

Jennifer Aniston left everyone stunned with her gorgeous Golden Globes 2020 look as she adorned a classic black fishtail dress by Dior. When the 50-year-old actress shared a BTS look at her elegant attire, Selena Gomez and Courteney Cox could not stop gushing over Aniston.

Amongst the best dressed at the Golden Globes 2020 was Jennifer Aniston, who proved yet again that age is just a number! The 50-year-old actress, who was nominated for a Golden Globe in the Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series - Drama category for her stunning performance in The Morning Show, opted for a classic black fishtail dress by Dior which had a statement neckline and paired it with black pumps. Keeping all the attention to her dress, Aniston wore a simple yet elegant crystal necklace along with several studded rings in her hand. The actress's hair was styled in glossy locks.

Taking to her Instagram page, Jennifer shared a BTS look at her outfit as well as the sketch of the Dior dress. Thanking her team, Jennifer wrote, "Last night. My little women. Supported me all night. (Had enough room for them and then some under that gown) Thank you @Dior for this stunning piece of art." Amongst those who commented on Aniston's gorgeous Golden Globes 2020 look was Selena Gomes who commented, "Idol!," with a heart emoticon. On the other hand, Jennifer's bestie and Friends co-star Courteney Cox wrote, "Stunning my friend! Love you."

Check out Jennifer Aniston's IG photos below:

Grey's Anatomy star Jessica Capshaw also could not stop gushing over Aniston's look as she commented, "I. Can’t. Handle. This. Too much beauty!! And quite honestly... while the dress is all kinds of exquisite, your smile is the most winning aspect of the look!!," while Orlando Bloom simply wrote, "ART," with a fire emoticon.

What did you think of Jennifer Aniston's Golden Globes 2020 look? Let us know your views in the comments section below.

Meanwhile, Jennifer Aniston was not able to win the Golden Globe for The Morning Show as Olivia Colman won instead for her role on The Crown.

