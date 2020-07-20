Jennifer Aniston shares a heartbreaking photo of a friend who battled COVID 19; Urges everyone to wear a mask

Jennifer Aniston has been constantly urging people to wear a mask. The Friends alum shared a photo of her friend who was hospitalised after testing positive for COVID-19.

Jennifer Aniston is trying her best to spread the awareness of wearing a mask. The Friends alum is using her Instagram platform with over 34.8 million followers to wear the mask in order to flatten the curve and curb the spread of Coronavirus. To show the gravity of the situation, The Morning Show star shared a graphic image of her friend who was hospitalised after he was diagnosed with COVID-19. The actress revealed he complained of no health issues in the past.

However, he was infected. "This is our friend Kevin. Perfectly healthy, not one underlying health issue. This is Covid. This is real," Jen said. "We can't be so naive to think we can outrun this...if we want this to end, and we do, right? The one step we can take is PLEASE #wearadamnmask," she added.

Jennifer reminded her followers that COVID-19 impacts people of all ages. "Just think about those who've already suffered through this horrible virus. Do it for your family. And most of all yourself. Covid affects all ages," she said. While she took the help of her friend to spread awareness, Jennifer assured followers that her friend was recover and the picture was taken in April.

"PS this photo was taken in early April. Thank god he has almost recovered now. Thank you all for your prayers," she said. Apart from sharing the photo of the friend, the actress also posted a picture of herself with her BFF Courteney Cox sporting identical masks. Check out the post below:

Over the weekend, Courteney shared a video of her pet dogs as a PSA to urge people to wear a mask. Check it out in the link below.

