Jennifer Aniston shares how BFF Adam Sandler and his wife send her flowers on Mother's Day due to her fertility issues

Jennifer Aniston, a beloved Hollywood icon in a heartwarming twist of friendship goals, has spilled the beans on a cute and wholesome tradition – she's been receiving a bouquet of love from her BFF Adam Sandler and his better half, Jackie, on every Mother's Day. This adorable ritual, rooted in Aniston's widely known bout with fertility challenges, is like a big warm hug that showcases the unbreakable bond these three share.

Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler's floral threads of friendship

Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler have proven that their companionship is a class apart, going beyond the flashy clamor of showbiz. With a friendship clocking in at a remarkable three decades, their bond is a true-blue example of timeless connection.

ALSO READ: 'I wouldn't feel good going to work...': Jennifer Aniston thanks Friends co-star for one thing that could've destroyed the cast dynamic

Their journey fired up on movie sets and carefully tended to as time rolled on, has blossomed into a rock-solid pillar of support. Whether it's their teamwork in Murder Mystery or the rib-tickling hilarity of Just Go With It, Adam and Aniston's on-screen magic simply mirrors the real-life companionship they've got going on.

In a Wall Street Journal feature, Aniston let us in on the backstage scoop of her connection with Sandler. She dished about and toasted to their vibe, as well as the heartwarming tradition that keeps on shining. As the calendar tiptoes towards Mother's Day each year, the lively Sandler duo surprises Aniston with a bunch of flowers. These blooms are like a cute little handshake of togetherness, bravely wandering through the maze of fertility ups and downs. Additionally, Aniston affectionately labeled Sandler as a "brother" and an "awesome friend."

Advertisement

ALSO READ: 'That's sort of one area that I'm a little...': Jennifer Aniston blames parents' dynamic for influencing and making her relationships difficult

It’s zero regrets for Aniston!

Aniston, an advocate for women's health and reproductive rights, has been an open book about her journey to conceive. In a 2022 interview with Allure magazine, she shared the emotional rollercoaster of trying to get pregnant through IVF. The media's relentless scrutiny compounded her personal challenges, making the path even more daunting and her feeling like being targeted. "I was going through IVF, drinking Chinese teas, you name it. I was throwing everything at it," she confessed. The years of speculation and emotional strain took their toll, culminating in a decision that the "ship has sailed."

Despite not having biological children, Aniston's nurturing spirit has cast her in the role of a maternal figure for friends and family. Her experiences have lent her a unique perspective, making her an ardent advocate for women's reproductive choices and overall well-being. With zero regrets, she finds relief in having moved beyond the constant cycle of uncertainties that accompany fertility struggles. "I actually feel a little relief now because there is no more, 'Can I? Maybe. Maybe. Maybe.' I don't have to think about that anymore," she shared.

ALSO READ: 'How do you get salmon’s sperm?': Jennifer Aniston reveals weird skincare she tried to look young