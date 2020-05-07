Jennifer Aniston shares a picture of her laundry spinning as she plays 'bored in the house' in background

Jennifer shared a picture of her laundry spinning in the washing machine as she played 'bored in the house' in the background.

The Friends star Jennifer Aniston has shared an interesting picture on her Instagram stories. The stunning diva shared a picture of her laundry spinning in the washing machine as she played 'bored in the house' in the background. The song by Tyga and Curtis Roach accurately defines Jennifer Aniston's quarantine mood. The gorgeous actress has reportedly been doing a lot of household work. Jennifer Aniston also took her pet dog out for a walk, among other things. The Just Go With It actress shared a glimpse of her mood while her washing machine was working on her laundry.

The song that was playing in the background, caught the attention of the fans and followers of the 51-year-old actress, as it is extremely relatable. As per news reports, Jennifer Aniston previously stated that being at home was not difficult for her. The part that is the most tasking is to see the news reports every day and to see how badly the Coronavirus pandemic has affected the entire world.

According to media reports, the We're the Millers actress called herself an agoraphobe. The actress reveals that staying indoors is not a problem for her. Jennifer Aniston reveals that she has taken a slower approach towards cleaning the house as she might just run out activities to do at home while under self-quarantine. The stunner has been doing everything possible to raise funds for the Coronavirus relief work. Jennifer previously made a digital appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live show wherein she admits that staying indoors is not so challenging for her.

