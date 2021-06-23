Jennifer Aniston shares the secret behind her newfound peace in life; Says ‘I’m very fortunate & blessed’

Jennifer Aniston recently opened up about being in a “really peaceful place.” Scroll down to see what she said.

Actress and Friends alum Jennifer Aniston recently opened up about her current state of mind! During a chat with People magazine, the 52-year-old opened up about her life, her family, therapy, and more. “I’m in a really peaceful place. I have a job that I love, I have people in my life who are everything to me, and I have beautiful dogs,” she said. “I’m just a very fortunate and blessed human being.”

“I’ve really gotten a lot out of therapy. Just being a public person, there’s a lot of amazing things that come with that. But there’s also a lot of tough stuff, because we’re only human, and we tend to walk around with bulls-eyes on our heads,” she continued. She also expressed that her family still has days when they are bothered by false news about her. “Sometimes you can’t help family members or people sending stuff over going, ‘What is this? You’re having a baby? Are you getting married?’ It’s like, ‘Oh, good gosh, when and how many years will it take for you to ignore that silliness?’” she added.

She also revealed what she religiously practices every day. “For me, I meditate every day – and sitting quietly, writing,” she said. “That’s enough. And any kind of yoga practice is my meditation. I just have faith in a bigger picture, I guess. And I believe in humanity, even though there’s so much to discourage us from believing in it – but I do.”

