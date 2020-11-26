Jennifer Aniston shares a selfie from The Morning Show sets but our eyes are on the mystery man in the snap

Jennifer Aniston, who is currently shooting for The Morning Show Season 2, shared an adorable selfie with her cute pet pooch, Clyde, from the sets of the series while all eyes were on the mystery man captured in the snap.

The Morning Show, an AppleTV+ series, managed to create the right noise thanks to its relevant storytelling and especially the phenomenal performances by the cast members, headlined by Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon. Aniston was even bestowed with the SAG award in the Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series category for her role as Alex Levy. Hence, it comes as no surprise that The Morning Show Season 2 is in the works with shooting already underway.

While The Morning Show Season 2 was supposed to commence filming a few months back, the coronavirus pandemic led to inevitable delays. Nonetheless, it's finally back to work for the cast members and sharing a snap from the sets of the show is none other than Jennifer. Taking to Instagram Stories, the 51-year-old actress posted a selfie of herself, sitting on her makeup chair, with only half of her face shown. Next to Jen, we have the actress' cute pet pooch Clyde looking at the camera endearingly while his mommy wrote, "I see you Clyde. @themorningshow" with an eyes-peeking and a white heart emoticon.

As adorable as Clyde is, however, we couldn't help but be distracted by the mystery man in the snap, lying down on the floor and taking a nap with his face covered, thanks to Aniston's dark blonde locks. The mystery man is seen wearing a grey full-sleeved t-shirt which he paired with khaki slacks while Jennifer was donning a dark grey robe.

Check out Jennifer Aniston's selfie from the sets of The Morning Show Season 2 below:

We're left extremely intrigued!

ALSO READ: Matthew McConaughey thinks Brad Pitt & Jennifer Aniston's sexual tension at Fast Times table read was palpable

Who do you think the mystery man in Jennifer Aniston's selfie is? Our wildest theories are hinting at Jen's ex-husband Brad Pitt, but we can't know for sure! Share your thoughts with Pinkvilla on the mystery man's identity in the comments section below.

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Share your comment ×