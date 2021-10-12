Jennifer Aniston shares a sweet post to celebrate one year with 'lovable' furry friend Lord Chesterfield

Jennifer Aniston is a dog mom and the actress is known to share sweet moments with her furry friends on Instagram quite often. In her recent post, the Friends star took to Instagram to post adorable photos with her dog Lord Chesterfield, whom she rescued a year ago. The actress dropped cute photos to celebrate her one year with her "cuddly" pet.

Aniston clicked cute selfies with her dog and an even cuter note to mark one year since she welcomed Lord Chesterfield into her home. Jennifer wrote, "One year with my lovable, squeezable, I’ll call it… talkative (barks at air), cuddly, and not-so-little-anymore Lord Chesterfield."

Aniston also shared an Instagram story, in which she shared her post from last year where she had introduced her fans to the newest member of her family. Lord Chesterfield was a little puppy when Aniston adopted him and a year on, her furry friend has grown into an adorable dog.

Check out Jennifer Aniston's post here:

Amid the pandemic last year, Aniston had taken to Instagram to share a post introducing everyone to Lord Chesterfield as she wrote, "Hi! I’d like to introduce to you the newest member of our family….this is (a very tired) Lord Chesterfield. He stole my heart immediately. A HUGE thank you to @wagmorpets for the incredible work you do. Grateful you take such great care of these rescues and find them their forever homes."

The actress also has two other dogs, Clyde, a terrier mix, and Sophie, a white pit bull who are also often seen in her social media posts.

ALSO READ: Jennifer Aniston looks back at the ‘odd jobs’ she did before landing iconic Rachel Green role in Friends