Jennifer Aniston SLAMS rumours of writing a memoir: 'No one’s going to read it'

Jennifer Aniston is setting the record straight. Jennifer Aniston denied rumours she is writing a book during an interview on Fox 5 New York as per Just Jared. “I hear that you’re working on a memoir. How is that going?” the host asked. Jennifer responded, “I am? I’m not, I mean, I journal, but no one’s going to read it.”

Although we respectfully disagree that many people would read that, it looks like a biopic is off the table. But the actress hasn't ruled out hosting her own daytime program. Jennifer portrays a morning show presenter on The Morning Show, and she was asked whether she'd ever want to anchor a television show. “I love it. Are you kidding? First of all, I had so much fun when I hosted Ellen last year. I would say never say never. It’s not not in my future. But I, I do love that environment,” she said as per Just Jared.

Meanwhile, Jennifer Aniston is venturing into the world of haircare. Less than a week after the 52-year-old actress and beauty queen teased on Instagram that "something's coming," she debuted LolaVie with the introduction of its 99 percent naturally-derived Glossing Detangle. Jennifer took to her Instagram handle and posted a video of what looks like a group of models posing for the brand. "Hi world! Meet @Lolavie.. This project has been in the works for a long time and I’m so excited to finally be able to introduce it to you."

However, Aniston refers to the detangler as "the Swiss Army Knife" of hair products due to its many advantages, which include preventing hair from heat damage and boosting shine — and has reduced her regimen to three steps as a result: washing, conditioning, and a few spritzes of this. However, Aniston wants to release additional hair products if they satisfy her criteria, and she believes this is only the beginning of her beauty ambitions.

