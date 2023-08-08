Jennifer Aniston sparks social media meme fest as she denies supporting Jamie Foxx's anti-semitic post

Jennifer Anniston has sparked a memefest on Twitter (now X) after Jamie Foxx apologized for his antisemitic post. Many social media users came out in order to defend Foxx after he published a now-deleted Instagram post on Friday mentioning Jesus and fake friends. Jennifer Aniston is now facing flak for her lack of knowledge of Black culture.

Jennifer Anniston faces flak after Jamie Foxx apologizes for his anti-Semitic post

Jamie Foxx first posted the message on his Instagram Stories, calling out a fake friend who reportedly released false information about his physical condition to the press. He said, "THEY KILLED A MAN NAMED JESUS. WHAT DO YOU BELIEVE THEY WILL DO TO YOU?" #FakeFriends #FakeLove.”

Foxx's post prompted controversy, with many labeling it as antisemitic. Jennifer Aniston, who mistakenly liked the post, published a statement calling the tweet sick after facing flak for liking it. Later on, Jamie issued an official apology for the message and revealed he had no bad intentions in a post on his Instagram.

His now-deleted post had a slang term commonly used in the Black community to signify treachery by those closest to them. Twitter users were perplexed as to why Foxx had to apologize, and they chastised the Friends star for interjecting herself into Black culture.

Phil Lewis, a journalist, remarked, "Jennifer Aniston owes an apology to Jamie Foxx because this is just silly."

Reecie Colbert, a political and cultural critic, weighed in on the matter and Aniston's lack of Black cultural competency. She said, "This is what happens when *in-group speak* is broadcast to people who have no Black cultural competency and have never been in a familial setting with Black people. We know what he meant, but our own cultural context has no value or consideration outside of us."

Meanwhile, another user called out the actress by saying, "Why didn't Jennifer Aniston just ask someone Black, or, dare I say, Jamie Foxx, what he meant before she blasted him? Is there a Black buddy she could have asked? It's a common phrase in the Black community that is NOT antisemitism."

Jennifer Aniston breaks her silence after receiving backlash for liking Jamie Foxx’s post

The Friends actress broke her silence earlier and called out those who are peddling a false narrative. Aniston explained on her Instagram story, "This really makes me sick. I did not 'like' this post by accident or on purpose. More importantly, I want to make it plain to my friends and anyone who has been offended by this appearing in their fees that I do NOT support any type of antisemitism. I honestly do not tolerate any form of hatred. Period."

According to the Times of Israel, Foxx's statements allude to the Jewish deicide theory, which holds Jews accountable for Jesus' killing. Meanwhile, Foxx has issued a public apology for his antisemitic post and said he had no bad intentions. The 55-year-old has been rehabilitating currently after a recent health scare.

