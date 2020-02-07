Jennifer Aniston spotted leaving an LA hotel moments after her ex John Mayer left the venue

Jennifer Aniston was seen leaving a hotel in LA just moments after her ex-boyfriend exited the venue after a dinner. Read on to know more.

Jennifer Aniston was spotted leaving a hotspot in Los Angeles after a dinner moments after her ex-boyfriend John Mayer left the exact same hotel,Daily Mail reported. The two dated each other for about a year back in 2008 after meeting at an Oscars party about 3 years after she and Brad Pitt called it quits. After breaking up with the Friends star, Mayer made some very distasteful remarks about his and Aniston’s age difference. He told Playboy that even though he wants to be with her, he cannot change the fact that he is younger than her.

He also claimed that one of the biggest reasons behind their split was the fact that he was tweeting a lot. In her defence, Aniston later clarified, in an interview with Vogue, that Mayer decided to break up with her, she did not call it quits. However, unlike the singer, Aniston kept her comments kind and civil. She mentioned that Mayers is a wonderful person and they care about each other. After dating Mayer, Aniston went on to marry Justin Theroux. The relationship ended in divorce in 2017.

The 50-year-old actress recently also hogged headlines for her interaction with her ex-husband Pitt. The two ran into each other at the SAG Awards backstage and had an adorable reunion as they congratulated each other for winning the award. The pictures of Pitt and Aniston sharing a friendly moment at the SAG backstage have sent the internet into an absolute frenzy. In addition to the photos, a video of Pitt’s reaction to his ex-wife SAG Awards acceptance speech for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series is also going viral.

