Jennifer Aniston starrer The Morning Show season 2 filming halts after crew member tests positive for COVID 19

The filming of Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon's The Morning Show season 2 came to a halt. The shoot was brought to a halt after a crew was positive for COVID 19.

Over the past few weeks, The Morning Show had been filming the second season. Jennifer Aniston had shared pictures to confirm that she's back to work. Now, it has been revealed that the filming has come to a standstill after a crew member on the sets tested positive for COVID-19. E! News reports that the show cancelled its night shoot scheduled for Thursday. The publication also added that anyone who came in contact with the COVID-19 patient is now self-isolating.

The second round of testing is reportedly scheduled to take place on Friday to ensure the possibility of a false positive. There is no news on Jennifer or Reese coming in contact with the patient. The filming of the new season began in October after it was shut in March due to the pandemic. It was reported that the new season was incorporating the theme of the pandemic into the script.

While the OG three stars - Jennifer, Reese and Steve Carell - are returning for the new season, the second season also sees Billy Crudup, Mark Duplass, Nestor Carbonell, Bel Powley, Karen Pittman and Desean Terry returning for a second round. The new cast members Julianna Margulies, Greta Lee, Ruairi O'Connor and guest star Hasan Minhaj have been roped in for roles in the second season. Speaking about the new season, Duplass told Deadline that the first two episodes of the new season had almost been completed before the pandemic forced to shut production. "I know that they’re also rewriting, which is crazy because that’s what happened in the first season,” Duplass told the publication.

ALSO READ: Jennifer Aniston shares a selfie from The Morning Show sets but our eyes are on the mystery man in the snap

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Share your comment ×