Jennifer Aniston is 'still basking in all the love from' Friends Reunion; Shares a selfie moment with OG6 cast

Jennifer Aniston took to Instagram to share some candid BTS photos from Friends: The Reunion which features the beloved OG6 cast members posing for "the bazillionth selfie."

Just like the rest of us, Jennifer Aniston, too, is not over Friends: The Reunion which saw the OG6 cast members - Aniston aka Rachel Green, Courteney Cox aka Monica Geller, Lisa Kudrow aka Phoebe Buffay, Matt LeBlanc aka Joey Tribianni, Matthew Perry aka Chandler Bing and David Schwimmer aka Ross Geller - reunite at Friends' iconic soundstage Stage 24 at Warner Bros. Studios, Los Angeles, reminiscing about their golden decade.

Taking to her Instagram page, which is boasting of 37.2 million followers and counting, Jennifer had Friends fans squealing some more as she shared some epic BTS photos clicked during Friends Reunion. The first snap sees the beloved cast posing for what Aniston quipped is "the bazillionth selfie taken" just outside the Central Perk set-up. The second picture features Justin Bieber, who had a guest appearance during the awesome, nostalgic Friends fashion show, walking the ramp in Ross' evergreen Sputnik Halloween costume, along with wife Hailey Baldwin and a goofy David posing alongside them with the most hilarious expression. The trio is seen sitting on the trademark orange couch.

In the next photo, we see Aniston posing for an adorable selfie with Friends Season 1 director "Papa" James Burrows, who played a big hand in establishing the OG6 cast's camaraderie on and off the screen very early on.

Check out Jennifer Aniston's heartwarming Instagram post for Friends: The Reunion HERE:

Jennifer's caption reads as, "Still basking in all the love from the #FriendsReunion. Thank you each and every one of you. Swipe for... The bazillionth selfie taken with the five of us... When two TOTALLY different worlds collide - @_schwim_’s face says it all ... The legend himself, our director of the first season, Papa James Burrows."

Amongst the staggering 4.3 million likes and counting included Aniston's ex-boyfriend John Mayer, Jamie Foxx, Kaley Cuoco, Millie Bobby Brown, Karen Gillan, Aaron Paul, Lily Collins, , , Kiara Advani, Konkana Sensharma, Mithila Palkar, Isabelle Kaif, Shanaya Kapoor, Anshula Kapoor and Seema Khan.

Could we be any more in love with F.R.I.E.N.D.S after all these years!

Which was your favourite moment from Friends: The Reunion? Share your personal picks with Pinkvilla in the comments section below.

