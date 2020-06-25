Jennifer Aniston on the struggles of coming out of her Friends image: I could not get Rachel Green off my back

In a very honest conversation, Jennifer Aniston revealed the struggles she faced in her career of being typecast as Rachel Green from Friends. Read below to know what The Morning Show star had to share on the same.

Ever since the 25th anniversary of Friends, the six cast members - Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer - are talking more and more about their memorable time on Friends. Moreover, the six famous actors will be reuniting after more than a decade since the iconic sitcom ended for a reunion special. However, over the years, the same stars have also tried to take on roles that are drastically different from their characters. But still, for fans, they will always be attached to the tag of their character.

During The Hollywood Reporter's Drama Actress Roundtable, when asked about the struggles of wanting to be seen in ways that the industry doesn't want to see them, Jennifer spoke candidly about fighting typecasting. Aniston revealed, "You just exhaust yourself. I mean, I could not get Rachel Green off of my back for the life of me. I could not escape "Rachel from Friends," and it's on all the time and you're like, "Stop playing that f*****g show!" The Good Girl was the first time I got to really shed whatever the Rachel character was and to be able to disappear into someone who wasn't that was such a relief to me."

The 51-year-old actress recalled the panic that set over her where she thought that maybe people were right about the fact that she is only "that girl in the New York apartment with the purple walls." Hence, she took on different roles for her own sake to see if she could do something other than Rachel Green which was terrifying as she did it in front of the world.

"So, I just fought with myself and who I was in this industry forever, and it was constantly about trying to prove that I was more than that person. But there is such a freedom in getting older because you just stop giving a crap," The Morning Show star added.

