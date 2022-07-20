Jennifer Aniston supports ex Brad Pitt amid his Bullet Train promotions with THIS gesture

Brad Pitt is currently busy promoting his upcoming film Bullet Train alongside co-stars Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Joey King and Brian Tyree Henry. After actor Aaron Taylor-Johnson dropped a selfie from their photo call in Paris on his Instagram, it caught everyone's attention including that of someone who has been close to Pitt over the years.

Brad's ex-wife Jennifer Aniston seemed to have subtly supported the star and his upcoming film as she liked the photo shared by Johnson on his Instagram. The photo posted by Aaron captured Brad sporting a peach jacket and posing alongside Brian Tyree Henry, Joey King and Johnson with the backdrop consisting of the Eiffel tower. Sharing the photo, Aarron Taylor-Johnson wrote in the captions, "We on point…"

Jennifer's like on the post suggested her support for Brad and his team's film which has already been the talk of the town ever since its first trailer was released. Over the years, Aniston and Pitt have stayed close despite their divorce and have nothing but kind words to say about each other. The Friends star in a previous interview with Howard Stern had mentioned that she considers Brad to be her "buddy." Speaking about them reuniting for a virtual reading of Fast Times at Ridgemont High amid the pandemic, Jennifer said, "It was absolutely fun. You know, Brad and I are buddies. Like, we're friends and we speak."

Check out Aaron Taylor Johnson's post here:

The actress also maintained that there's no "oddness" between the duo because of their past. Much like how Aniston seemed to give her support for Bullet Train, Brad had previously cheered for Jennifer after she won a SAG Award for her performance in The Morning Show in 2020.

