Jennifer Aniston thinks comedy has 'evolved' and the new generation finds Friends 'offensive'

American actress Jennifer Aniston thinks that with the changing time and evolving standards of comedy, the new generation of people is finding Friends offensive. While promoting her new movie Murder Mystery 2, the 54-year-old actress talked about popular sitcom Friends and how people are perceiving it now. Continue reading to know more about what she said.

Jennifer Aniston on Friends being 'offensive'

Aniston told Agence France-Presse that with how much the standards of comedy have evolved, people from the newer generations find Friends offensive. She added that things that would be found funny during the early 2000s can offend people now. "There's a whole generation of people, kids, who are now going back to episodes of Friends and find them offensive. There were things that were never intentional and others... well, we should have thought it through — but I don't think there was a sensitivity like there is now," Aniston said.

She continued, "Comedy has evolved, movies have evolved. Now it's a little tricky because you have to be very careful, which makes it really hard for comedians, because the beauty of comedy is that we make fun of ourselves, make fun of life." Aniston, who played Rachel Green in the sitcom, explained how in those earlier days of comedy "you could joke about a bigot" and audiences would "have a laugh" and actually find it "hysterical."

"And it was about educating people on how ridiculous people were. And now we're not allowed to do that," she further said. This has not been the first time someone involved in the sitcom has acknowledged how much things have changed and how it would have affected the popular show if it was made now. A year ago, Friends co-creator Marta Kauffman admitted that certain aspects of the show could have been better.

Marta Kauffman on Friends having an all-white cast

"I've learned a lot in the last 20 years. Admitting and accepting guilt is not easy. It's painful looking at yourself in the mirror. I'm embarrassed that I didn't know better 25 years ago," she told Los Angeles Times. "Back then, there was no conscious decision. We saw people of every race, religion, color. These were the six people we cast. So, it was certainly not conscious. And it wasn’t because it was literally based on people, because it wasn't literal," she told The Hollywood Reporter.

She added that if the pilot was written today, "So much would change, but to get them to behave realistically within this time, there would be a lot that would change about them. And the racial makeup of them would change because of that. If we did Friends today, no, I don’t imagine they would probably end up being an all-white cast."

