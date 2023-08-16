Jennifer Aniston to Courteney Cox and others; Where is the Friends cast now?

Remember the time when Friends graced our screens in the 1990s and early 2000s, making us laugh, cry, and quote catchphrases for years to come? The gang may have hung up their coffee mugs, but they have been busy carving out their own paths in the entertainment world since saying goodbye to their beloved sitcom. Let us check in with our favorite Friends to see where their lives have taken them.

Jennifer Aniston

Jennifer Aniston, known for the character of the fashionable Rachel Green, has continued to shine brightly post-Friends. With a blend of comedy and drama, she ventured into films like The Break-Up and Marley & Me. Aniston's versatility earned her accolades, including an Emmy and a SAG Award for her role in The Morning Show. “Friends was a life-changing experience, but it was important for me to explore new horizons and showcase different sides of my talent,” Aniston had shared with Entertainment Weekly.

Courteney Cox

Courteney Cox, who played Monica Geller to perfection, has embarked on a multifaceted journey. She is not only starred in TV shows like Cougar Town, but she is also become a sought-after director. “Friends was my launchpad, and I'm forever grateful for that”. Cox said to Entertainment Weekly. Talking about direction, the actress added, "Directing allows me to explore storytelling from a new perspective." Her work as a director, including music videos and documentaries, has earned her respect in the industry.

Advertisement

READ MORE: Friends to The Simpsons: 10 Best ’90s TV Shows we adore even now

Matthew Perry

Countless episodes featured Matthew Perry's witty Chandler Bing, who made us laugh. Perry has embraced a mix of acting and writing since Friends. While some projects may not have been a success, he remains unmoved. “Life is all about taking chances. Friends gave me a platform to experiment on, and I am still doing so. It's all part of the journey,” Perry told Entertainment Weekly. The actor has also been involved in advocacy work, championing mental health awareness.

Matt LeBlanc

Matt LeBlanc, the lovable Joey Tribbiani, ventured into Joey and Episodes after Friends. While not all projects reached the sitcom's heights, LeBlanc's charm never waned. His candid approach to life has kept fans cheering for his successes. Talking about his character of Joey, Matt LeBlanc told Entertainment Weekly, “Joey might have been a challenge, but it allowed me to explore different facets of comedy.”

Lisa Kudrow

Lisa Kudrow's portrayal of the quirky Phoebe Buffay left an indelible mark. Her post-Friends path has been filled with diverse roles, from The Comeback to Booksmart. Kudrow's sharp comedic timing remains a signature, and her willingness to embrace unconventional characters is truly inspiring. “Phoebe taught me to embrace the weird and wonderful. I carry that with me in every role,” Kudrow shared, while opening up about her character on Friends, with Entertainment Weekly.

David Schwimmer

David Schwimmer's Ross Geller was equal parts endearing and hilarious. Post-Friends, Schwimmer delved into theater, directing, and even lent his voice to animated characters. Speaking about Friends, Schwimmer said, “Friends was a family, and stepping into new roles was both exciting and nerve-wracking. Embracing change is how we grow.” His dedication to his craft remains unwavering.

While Friends will forever hold a special place in our hearts, it's exciting to see the cast continuing to captivate audiences in new and unexpected ways.

ALSO READ: Jennifer Grey opens up about her role in Friends: ‘I had bad anxiety because they kept changing the script.'