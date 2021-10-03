Jennifer Aniston turned down role in THIS famed romantic comedy for Friends

It could have been Jennifer Aniston and John Cusack in 2001's iconic romantic comedy, Serendipity but the former passed on the film's lead role which led to Kate Beckinsale being cast for it. As the film completed 20 years, director Peter Chelsom revealed how Aniston was the final choice had she not turned down the offer because of Friends.

In an interview with Insider, Serendipity director Peter Chelsom spoke about meeting Jennifer Aniston ahead of the film's production and recalled why she didn't end up starring in the film. Revealing their interaction during the time, Chelsom stated that Jennifer considered her Friends role was in the rom-com genre and hence didn't want to take up the film.

As per Insider, Peter said, "I distinctly remember Jennifer Aniston coming in to meet us. I remember when she came in, she said, 'I do a romantic comedy once a week,' her being on Friends at the time, so she clearly had other things on her plate and it was her decision not to do it."

Considering originally the plan was to keep Sara's character in Serendipity an American, Aniston seemed to be a prime choice although after Beckinsale's casting the role was changed to a British character which the English actress ended up making it a beloved one.

Serendipity was produced by disgraced Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein and last year, Beckinsale opened up on her terrifying experience with Weinstein during the premiere of her film. Beckinsale revealed that Weinstein lashed out at her after the premiere because she wore a pantsuit for the red carpet event.

