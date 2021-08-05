Jennifer Aniston turns into 'Harriet Styles' as she matches her outfit with Harry Styles

What can two cool people like Jennifer Aniston and Harry Styles have in common? Well, it's their ability to rock any given outfit with panache and when it happens to be the same outfit, it's just every fashion lover's dream. In the latest issue for InStyle's photoshoot, Jen donned the same pantsuit as Harry and fans are now going crazy over the duo's matching looks.

Aniston taking to Instagram, shared a post that consisted of a collage of herself and Harry rocking the same exact Gucci suit. What was even more endearing though was that she made a hilarious joke about their matching looks and even gave herself a new moniker over it. Sharing the post that showed her and the One Direction singer twinning, the 52-year-old actress wrote, "Just call me Harriet Styles."

While Aniston was seen donning the fashionable look for her recent magazine photoshoot, Styles has worn the suit during his appearance at the 2021 Brit Awards in May.

Check out Jennifer Aniston and Harry Styles' matching outfits Here

Although what was amazing was that this wasn't the first time that Aniston and Styles happened to wear the same outfit. A post shared by the Friends star also showed a picture of Harry wearing a white shirt that read, "Save the Drama for Your Mama." Fans of the famed sitcom will remember Jennifer's character Rachel Green, wore the same t-shirt in one of the episodes for season 10.

Fans are going gaga over these two celebrities becoming fashion twins and are hoping to see the duo come together for a photoshoot with matching outfits. How cool would that be right?

