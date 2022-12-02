Jennifer Aniston turns on her Christmas mood, shares PICS of her pups craving for ‘wooden Rudolphs’
American actress Jennifer Aniston shared a bunch of cute pictures on Thursday wherein she can be seen prepping up for Christmas festivities. Have a look at the glimpses here.
The 53-year-old Hollywood actor Jennifer Aniston, who is best known for her role as Rachel in the TV series Friends, has dropped an interesting update ahead of the upcoming Christmas festivities. On Thursday, the actor took to Instagram and highlighted the fun-filled preparations that she has in store for her fans and well-wishers for Christmas.
Here is how actor Jennifer Aniston is preparing for Christmas festivities
Recently, Jennifer Aniston paid tribute to her father John Aniston, who passed away on November 11 this year. Knowing this, many of Jennifer’s fans were unsure whether she will be willing to celebrate Christmas this year.
Amidst such an uncertain atmosphere, Jennifer’s latest post is filled with warmth and positivity. In the pictures shared by the ‘Just Go With It’ actor, she can be seen highlighting her Christmas preparations, after which many fans now look cheerful and are hoping that good times lie ahead.
In one picture, Jennifer can be seen hugging a towering tree while in the other pictures, her puppies look cheerful looking at the wooden Rudolph. She captioned this memorable post by saying, “Good luck to all the wooden Rudolphs out there.”
Many of Jennifer’s fans have also dropped hearts in the comments section. For the unaware, the festival of Christmas is celebrated annually on December 25 across the globe.
Jennifer Aniston opens up about her discomfort in using social media platforms
In a recent interview with the ‘Allure’ publication, Jennifer talked about how she feels using social media platforms. She had said, “I hate social media. I'm not good at it. It's torture for me. The reason I went on Instagram was to launch this [haircare] line [LolaVie]. Then the pandemic hit and we didn't launch. So I was just stuck with being on Instagram. It doesn't come naturally."
"I'm really happy that we got to experience growing up, being a teenager, being in our 20s without this social media aspect. Look, the internet, great intentions, right? Connect people socially, social networking. It goes back to how young girls feel about themselves, compare and despair," she told the publication.
