Jennifer Aniston turns on her Christmas mood, shares PICS of her pups craving for ‘wooden Rudolphs’

The 53-year-old Hollywood actor Jennifer Aniston , who is best known for her role as Rachel in the TV series Friends, has dropped an interesting update ahead of the upcoming Christmas festivities. On Thursday, the actor took to Instagram and highlighted the fun-filled preparations that she has in store for her fans and well-wishers for Christmas.

Recently, Jennifer Aniston paid tribute to her father John Aniston, who passed away on November 11 this year. Knowing this, many of Jennifer’s fans were unsure whether she will be willing to celebrate Christmas this year.

Amidst such an uncertain atmosphere, Jennifer’s latest post is filled with warmth and positivity. In the pictures shared by the ‘Just Go With It’ actor, she can be seen highlighting her Christmas preparations, after which many fans now look cheerful and are hoping that good times lie ahead.

In one picture, Jennifer can be seen hugging a towering tree while in the other pictures, her puppies look cheerful looking at the wooden Rudolph. She captioned this memorable post by saying, “Good luck to all the wooden Rudolphs out there.”

Many of Jennifer’s fans have also dropped hearts in the comments section. For the unaware, the festival of Christmas is celebrated annually on December 25 across the globe.