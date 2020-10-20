Jennifer Aniston urges Days of Our Lives producers to film her father's scenes at home amid COVID 19

After reports of Jennifer Aniston and her father John Aniston bonding during the lockdown, a new report reveals that Jen urged her dad to film Days of Our Lives from his home amid COVID-19 lockdown.

Jennifer Aniston is not ready to risk the health of her father's health for work. The 87-year-old John Aniston is set to resume work on his ongoing drama Days of Our Lives. The actor, who has been a part of the NBC daytime drama series from 1983, was planning on heading to Burbank to reprise his role as Victor Kiriakis. However, Jennifer wasn't okay with it. According to The Sun, she decided to "put her foot down" and requested her father to talk to the producers.

She initiated the scenes featuring her dad to be rapped at his home situated in an exclusive gated community. "Jen persuaded him to talk to producers about taping his scenes at home. The execs have agreed," the source informed the international outlet. The insider also added that his scene partners will be "chauffeured thee and, of course, tested for Covid prior to arrival."

The news comes months after it was reported that Jen and her dad have mended their relationship during the lockdown. The Mail Online reported that the actress " forgave her father for walking out a long time ago. But their relationship has had its ups and downs." However, Jen has worked through reconnecting with him during the lockdown and they have been talking on the phone every day. The insider also added that the father-daughter conversations last long. The report also added that John is "thrilled" that they have reconciled.

