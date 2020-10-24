Jennifer Aniston urges US citizens to vote; Requests fans to ‘be responsible’ if they’re voting for Kanye West

Jennifer Aniston recently shared that she had voted today and revealed who she voted for in the ongoing US presidential elections. The Friends alum also had a warning for people wanting to vote for Kanye West.

Jennifer Aniston recently posted about finishing her civic duty by voting in the 2020 presidential election and she even let fans know who she voted for! The Friends actress took to Instagram to share photos of herself submitting her ballot at a local ballot box and she also snapped a selfie with her “I Voted” sticker. “#IVOTED for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris. I dropped my ballot off, and I did it early. I voted for them because right now this country is more divided than ever. Right now, a few men in power are deciding what women can and can’t do with their own bodies. Our current President has decided that racism is a non-issue. He has repeatedly and publicly ignored science… too many people have died,” Jennifer wrote on her page.

She continued, “I urge you to really consider who is going to be most affected by this election if we stay on the track we’re on right now… your daughters, the LGBTQ+ community, our Black brothers and sisters, the elderly with health conditions, and your future kids and grandkids (who will be tasked with saving a planet that our leadership refuses to believe is hurting). This whole thing isn’t about one candidate or one single issue, it’s about the future of this country and of the world. Vote for equal human rights, for love, and for decency.”

Jennifer also had a message for anyone voting for Kanye West.“PS – It’s not funny to vote for Kanye. I don’t know how else to say it. Please be responsible,” she said.

In case you missed it, pop icon Selena also took to her Instagram to share that she had voted today. The Boyfriend singer posted 3 photos of herself filing the ballot form, with an “I Voted” sticker on her T-shirt.

