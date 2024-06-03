Jennifer Aniston Wants Her And Reese Witherspoon’s Characters On The Morning Show To Be ‘Together Forever’

Jennifer Aniston wants the love-hate relationship between her and Reese Witherspoon’s characters on The Morning Show to remain the same forever. The show’s cast, who is like a “family” to Aniston, recently reunited at a Paramount Studios event. The Murder Mystery actress and Legally Blonde alum's partnership goes back to Friends, where they played sisters.

Jennifer Aniston on her and Witherspoons’ The Morning Show characters

On Sunday, June 2, the Friends actress, 55, attended a panel discussion at an FYC event at Paramount Studios.

She opened up about her and Witherspoon’s characters on The Morning Show and the “interesting relationship” they share. "We love to hate each other, and we love to love each other, and I think that's sort of a really fun dynamic that Reese and I get to play," she said on the panel.

She added that she would love for the characters to be “together forever” because they are like family to each other despite their differences.

Aniston's character, Alex Levy, and Witherspoon's character, Bradley Jackson, have had a tumultuous working relationship throughout the show. The co-anchors' love-hate relationship is fun to watch and keeps the audience engaged.

Although Aniston would want it to remain the same, she doesn’t know what the future holds for them. “I hope, but ... we really don't know what's going to happen," she added.

What to expect from the fourth season of The Morning Show?

The Apple TV+ drama is currently in its fourth season after a successful three-year run. The showrunner Charlotte Stoudt spoke about what’s on the horizon for season four during a PaleyFest 2024 panel with the cast in April.

Stoudt hinted that the new season would incorporate the recent elections into the storyline in a neutral and non-offensive way. "The show will be out after the election," he revealed. "[The challenge will be] how do you go at it [the election] in an interesting way without being predictive."

He also hinted at the show throwing the world of AI into the mix. In a “tricky world” like today, anything can be manipulated especially in the journalism world. “I mean, just look at the headlines. We just take it from the headlines. Honestly, because that's our inspiration. It's the real life," Stoudt added.