Jennifer Aniston was asked out on a romantic date and accidentally took her gang of friends

Jennifer Aniston was asked out on a date by Jon Stewart once. While he was excited to take the Friends alum on the date, she wasn't aware of his plans.

Jennifer Aniston has been tackling rumours about getting back together with Brad Pitt. The actress, who has been married to the Once Upon A Time In Hollywood star over a decade, reunited with the star and have started afresh as friends. While the Friends alum's name has been associated romantically with the Oscar Award winner, a new report looks back at a particular blind date Jen once went on. As per a recently published The Blast report, Jen was set up on a blind date long before she began dating Brad.

The incident took place about two decades ago, the international outlet notes. Jen reportedly was set up on a date with Jon Stewart. For those wondering why the name rings a bell, it is because he was the famous face of The Daily Show. Yes, the American television host was on the show from 1995 to 2015. Apart from anchoring the show, Stewart is also a comedian, a writer, a producer, and a director. With that impressive resume, you'd think Jen would go out with him.

However, you are wrong. The outlet recalls Stewart revealing that Jen was supposed to go out on a romantic dinner date with him in New York. While Jen dressed up for the dinner, she wasn't alone. The Morning Show star took her gang along assuming that it was a gang of friends assuming it was a group hangout. Ouch! Talk about things getting horribly awkward.

“Here’s what was nice about it that I remember: You brought so many of your friends. And I remember thinking, well she’s so excited about being on a date with me she wants me to get to know her posse," he said on the show when Jen appeared on an episode to promote her movie The Switch.

Since the embarrassing date night, Jen married and separated from Brad and Justin Theroux. She has been causing waves on Instagram with her 'gram account. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

