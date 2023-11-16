Jennifer Aniston was the first to reach her FRIENDS co-star Matthew Perry's funeral; Report

The world is still mourning the loss of Matthew Perry, the celebrated actor famously known for his role as Chandler Bing in the iconic sitcom, FRIENDS, took his last breath on 28 October 2023. His castmates from FRIENDS joined his family to grieve upon his funeral, and among those grieving, Jennifer Aniston's presence at his funeral was a poignant moment. Aniston reportedly was one of the first few to arrive at Perry’s funeral, moreover, the reports suggest that Aniston has been hit hard by the death of her close friend.

Jennifer Aniston reportedly arrived first to grieve upon Matthew Perry’s funeral

As the news of Matthew Perry's passing sent shockwaves through the entertainment world, Jennifer Aniston, as reported by Page Six , stood out as one of the first people to arrive at Forest Lawn Memorial Park in Los Angeles on 3 November to give her final goodbyes to her castmate. Aniston being the first to arrive at the venue grouped with her fellow Friends stars, Courteney Cox, David Schwimmer, and Lisa Kudrow, outside the venue they prepared to walk together inside to mourn the loss of their dear friend and co-star.

ALSO READ: When Matthew Perry revealed FRIENDS co-star Jennifer Aniston 'reached out the most' throughout his sobriety journey post sitcom

Jennifer Aniston struggles with the loss of Matthew Perry

While Jennifer Aniston maintained a composed exterior during the funeral, it is reported that she is grappling with the profound loss of Matthew Perry. According to inside sources, she, along with Courteney Cox, is feeling the impact of Perry's passing most acutely among their FRIENDS group. The loss of Perry follows closely on the heels of Aniston's father's passing less than a year ago, making it an exceptionally challenging period for the actress.

The source stated, “Out of the remaining five, Jen and Courteney are reeling the most, and Jen is probably the one who is struggling most acutely. It’s the second massive loss in less than a year, with the first anniversary of her dad’s death just around the corner. She still hasn’t fully regained her footing from that, and now this has just completely knocked her off her feet.”

As Aniston navigates the path of grief, she exemplifies the profound bond shared among the FRIENDS castmates both on and off the screen, proving that their friendship endures, even in the face of tragedy.

ALSO READ: ‘I liked her too much…’: When Matthew Perry asked out FRIENDS co-star Jennifer Aniston but she declined