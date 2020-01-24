Jennifer Aniston weeps as Courteney Cox shares Friends' 'Last Supper' photo before they shot the final episode

Courteney Cox looked back at the dinner she shared with Jennifer Aniston, Matthew Perry, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc and David Schwimmer before the Friends cast filmed for the final Friends episode. The picture left Jen in tears.

Courteney Cox was in the mood to leave everyone teary-eyed, including her BFF Jennifer Aniston. The actress, who is best known for her role as Monica on the American show Friends, takes to Instagram from time to time and shares photos from the past. In today's blast from the past, she shared a picture of the entire cast sitting down for dinner hours before they shot the final episode. The heartbreaking picture sees Jennifer, Matthew Perry, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, David Schwimmer and Courteney seated together and enjoying the meal.

While Matthew, Courteney, Lisa, Matt and David sport a smile, Jen looks like she was fighting back her tears. Along with the throwback picture, Courteney also shared the cover of the final episode's script. She shared the pictures with the caption, "“The Last Supper” before taping “The Last One” on Jan 23, 2004. #tbt #friends".

Taking to the comments section, Jennifer left three sobbing emojis, which spoke on behalf of all the Friends fans. Check out the photo and Jennifer Aniston's reaction below:

The photo makes its way on social media a couple of days after Friends co-creator Marta Kauffman spilled the beans on the reunion. While the Friends reunion is still a distant dream coming true, Marta confirms that if and when the reunion episode is recorded, it will not be a scripted episode. Speaking to Vulture, Martha explained that the episode would revolve around the cast talking about the show and their experiences while working on it.

While we wait for the biggest reunion in television's history to pan out, fans were treated to another reunion earlier this week. We are talking about Brad Pitt and Jen's reunion at the SAG Awards. The two ran into each other backstage and broke the internet. Read all about it here: SAG Awards 2020: Brad Pitt & Jennifer Aniston finally reunite and give us the PHOTO of the year

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Credits :InstagramVulture

Read More