Jennifer Aniston welcomes Justin Theroux’s dog Kuma on Instagram; LAUDS the actor for saving homeless animals

Despite being exes, Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux have always maintained their friendship, and recently the Friends alum made it a point to welcome Theroux’s dog Kuma on Instagram and lauded the actor for the special reason as to why his pup Kuma debuted on the social media platform.

According to the caption in Kuma’s recently created Instagram, the social media platform will be used for “helping people help animals who help people,” and Aniston has congratulated her ex-husband on this initiative. “Love what these two are doing to help people who help pups who help people,” Jennifer penned in one of her Instagram stories. Lauding the actor, Aniston also shared his achievement with her fans. “They helped save 60 dogs at Austin Pets Alive yesterday,” Aniston wrote.

The Morning Show actress also shared Kuma’s first-ever post with an adorable reaction. It seems like she couldn’t get enough of the dog’s extremely endearing face, as she penned, “This Face," while adding a heart emoji next to it! Meanwhile, Theroux shared Aniston’s reactions and thanked her for all the support. Well, we sure love supportive exes, and Jen and Justin are always one step ahead when it comes to being there for each other.

In other news, Aniston herself has been quite busy with the launch of The Morning Show’s second season, and her new hair-care brand Lolavie’s official debut! The actress, 52, had previously taken to her social media platform to share some never-seen-before pictures from the sets of the show which included Reese Witherspoon, along with other cast members.

ALSO READ: Jennifer Aniston says 'love you' in a goofy birthday tribute for ex Justin Theroux with his shirtless photo