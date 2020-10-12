Jennifer Aniston WELCOMES new member in her family; Calls him ‘Lord’ & reveals ‘He stole my heart immediately’

Jennifer Aniston recently welcomed a brand new member in her family and introduced him to the world via her Instagram. Scroll down to catch a glimpse of him.

Friends alum Jennifer Aniston has a furry new addition to her family. The 51-year-old Friends actress posted an adorable video showing off her cute puppy named Lord Chesterfield. “Hi! I’d like to introduce to you the newest member of our family….this is (a very tired) Lord Chesterfield. He stole my heart immediately.”

“A HUGE thank you to @wagmorpets for the incredible work you do. Grateful you take such great care of these rescues and find them their forever homes,” she captioned the sweet post.

Jennifer recently just revealed that in the last two years, she thought about stepping away from acting. “I would have to say the last two years that has crossed my mind,” she said about wanting to quit. During an episode of Jason Bateman, Will Arnett and Sean Hayes‘ podcast, SmartLess, Jen said: “It was after a job I had completed, and I was like, ‘Whoa, that was really … that sucked the life out of me. And I don’t know if this is what interests me.” “It was an unprepared project. We’ve all been a part of them. You always say, ‘I’ll never [do it] again! Never again! I will never back up into a start date!’”

