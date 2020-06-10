Jennifer Aniston went from wanting to have babies with Brad Pitt to being FRIGHTENED by the idea of motherhood

Jennifer Aniston always wanted children. However, in 2018, she admitted that the idea of embracing motherhood was frightening to her.

Jennifer Aniston has tackled the questions on motherhood all her life. The Friends alum, who has been married twice - Brad Pitt and Justin Theroux, hasn't embraced motherhood yet. But she wanted to start a family, at least for most parts of the first decade of the millennium. Following her split with Brad, Jen confessed on several occasions that she wanted to start a family. She maintained her plans for starting a family intact even in 2008 when The Morning Show was asked about her plans of having babies someday.

In an interview with Vogue, the actress announced, "I've said it so many times: I'm going to have children. I just know it." Before that, in 2006, she reacted to claims that she didn't want a family during an interaction with Vanity Fair. "A man divorcing would never be accused of choosing career over children. That really pissed me off. I’ve never in my life said I didn’t want to have children. I did and I do and I will! The women that inspire me are the ones who have careers and children; why would I want to limit myself? I’ve always wanted to have children, and I would never give up that experience for a career. I want to have it all.”

However, the actress's plans for life changed by 2018. In an interview with Elle, the actress confessed the idea of having children was "kind of frightening." She said, "We live in a society that messages women: By this age, you should be married; by this age, you should have children. That’s a fairy tale. That’s the mold we’re slowly trying to break out of," before adding the idea of having children is “quite honestly, kind of frightening.”

"Some people are just built to be wives and have babies. I don’t know how naturally that comes to me," Jen added. "I don’t feel a void. I really don’t. My marriages [to Brad Pitt and Justin Theroux], they’ve been very successful, in [my] personal opinion. And when they came to an end, it was a choice that was made because we chose to be happy, and sometimes happiness didn’t exist within that arrangement anymore," the actress told Elle at the time.

In an interview to InStyle, she lashed out at those shaming her for not embracing motherhood. "The misconceptions are “Jen can’t keep a man,” and “Jen refuses to have a baby because she’s selfish and committed to her career.” Or that I’m sad and heartbroken," she analyzed. "There is a pressure on women to be mothers, and if they are not, then they’re deemed damaged goods. Maybe my purpose on this planet isn’t to procreate. Maybe I have other things I’m supposed to do?" Jennifer said in 2018.

