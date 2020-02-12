Jennifer Aniston on what makes her angry: When people show greed and bad behaviour and a lack of gratitude

Jennifer Aniston, who turned 51 yesterday, i.e. February 11, 2020, sat down for an intimate interview with close friend Sandra Bullock and revealed what was the one thing in real life that took her down the quickest. Read below to know what Jennifer had to share on the same.

It's hard to believe that Jennifer Aniston has turned 51 years of age as she celebrated her birthday yesterday, i.e. February 11, 2020. Giving the big 5-0 a new definition, Jennifer has defied age boundaries and is currently living the best phase of her life! While Aniston will forever be loved as Rachel Green in Friends, it was her character Alex Levy in The Morning Show that many are rooting for, now! So much so that even the SAG Awards couldn't help but honour the actress for her extraordinary work on the series and the actress took home the Actor for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series.

Meanwhile, in honour of her special day, Interview magazine shared the intimate interview shared between Jennifer and close friend Sandra Bullock. While referencing to her iconic Friends character as always being "buoyant, happy and always perky," Sandra asked the birthday girl as to what in real life is the thing that can take her down the quickest. "Turning on the television, listening to the news, reading the paper—that can make me really sad and really angry. The division that’s been taking place. The complete chaos that’s existing," Jennifer stated.

"When people show greed and bad behavior and a lack of gratitude. It’s so hard to put this in an eloquent way. When you see people behaving badly and hurting other people, that makes me very angry. And abuse of animals, obviously," Aniston added.

Meanwhile, Jennifer will soon be reuniting with all of her 'friends' as the six cast members (Jennifer Aniston, Courtney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer) are in the negotiation stage with HBO Max for an unscripted Friends reunion. However, it's yet to be confirmed by the respective parties involved.

