Jennifer Aniston wishes The Morning Show co star & 'actual ray of sunshine' Reese Witherspoon on 45th birthday

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Jennifer Aniston wished her lovely co-star and close friend Reese Witherspoon on her 45th birthday, i.e. March 22, with a series of heartwarming throwback posts.

"Another year around the sun! Thank you to everyone for the WONDERFUL birthday wishes! Feeling very blessed and HAPPY!!," Reese Witherspoon captioned her recent Instagram post while thanking family, friends and fans for their overwhelming birthday love upon her as the Oscar-winning actress turned 45 on March 22. The birthday IG post featured a Boomerang video in which Reese is seen radiating sunshine while posing next to pastel-coloured balloons with a huge grin on her face.

Speaking of the endearing birthday wishes from her well-wishers, we have Witherspoon's lovely The Morning Show co-star and close friend Jennifer Aniston, who took to her Instagram Stories to wish her in a heartwarming manner. Sharing a series of throwback posts, Jennifer went down memory lane from The Morning Show to Friends, in which Reese played Rachel Green's (Aniston) spoilt sister Jill Green. "Happy birthday to this actual ray of sunshine @reesewitherspoon," Jennifer lovingly wrote along with three sunshine emotions for a candid snap of the co-stars posing in the talk show set of The Morning Show.

Next, sharing a still of the duo from a classic Friends episode, Aniston captioned it, "We've come a long way #thegreensisters @reesewitherspoon," along with a red hearts-filled smiling emoticon. That's not all! The 52-year-old actress also shared a 'back shot' of the co-stars dressed impeccably for the Golden Globes 2020 in black and white, heading to the stage to present an award. "Love you, birthday girl... @reesewitherspoon," Jennifer wrote for the candid snap along with a red heart.

Check out Reese Witherspoon's 45th birthday Instagram post along with Jennifer Aniston's heartfelt Instagram Stories for her The Morning Show co-star below:

We adore these powerful ladies and how!

Belated Happy Birthday, Reese Witherspoon!

ALSO READ: Jennifer Aniston DISCLOSES special meaning behind '11 11' tattoo; Is linked to her oldest friend of 37 years

Meanwhile, The Morning Show Season 2 is currently filming in Los Angeles after going through many production delays due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Credits :Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston Instagram

Share your comment ×