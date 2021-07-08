Jennifer Aniston's ex Adam Duritz RECALLS dating her during Friends; Says he had 'no idea' who she was

Counting Crows frontman Adam Duritz recently spoke about his relationship with Jennifer Aniston as he referred to her as "really funny and pretty."

Jennifer Aniston became a household name thanks to her Friends stint and while fans love her for being Rachel Green, it seems her then boyfriend, Counting Crow's Adam Duritz had "no idea" who she was. In a recent appearance on VICE TV‘s Dark Side of the ’90s, the singer opened up about his relationship with Aniston from 1995 as he recalled being set up with her through their common friends.

Duritz recalled dating Jennifer when Friends had just taken off and was still become the phenomenon that it is today. In the sneak peek of the upcoming show as per Just Jared, Adam can be seen revealing the story of how he met Jennifer and how they began dating.

Adding that it was a doing of their mutual friends, Duritz said, "A bunch of my friends lied to me and told me she had a crush on me. Those same friends lied to her and told her I had a crush on her. I honestly had no idea who she was, I had been on the road during all of Friends. I had never seen it, I don’t think."

While Adam maintained that both Jen and him were tricked into dating each other, he had the sweetest things to say about his ex as he referred to her as a "really nice, really funny, really pretty."

The rock band frontman also stated that their relationship didn't last long. Reports have suggested that Duritz not only dated Aniston but also her BFF and Friends co-star Courteney Cox not long after splitting up with Jen.

Interestingly, Aniston during her recent appearance on Friends: The Reunion admitted to having a crush on co-star David Schwimmer during their early days on the show. Both the actors spoke about having mutual feelings for each other but never having acted on it since they were involved with other people.

