Jennifer Aniston's Hilarious Moment With Adam Sandler Over Luxury Car Gift Resurfaces

Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler’s friendship dates back to the ‘90s when Aniston got her big break with Friends and Sandler was a writer for Saturday Night Live. Recently, the A-list duo, best known for their comedy flicks Murder Mystery and Just Go With It, have gained attention online for a hilarious exchange in a resurfaced clip.

While promoting the Murder Mystery sequel in 2023, Aniston, 55, and the Happy Gilmore star, 57, sat down for an interview with USA Today. The outlet recalled Adam Sandler’s luxurious gifts to his Grown Ups co-stars. Narrating the instance, the actor revealed that he had gifted two Maseratis and one Tesla to his lucky co-stars, David Spade, Chris Rock, and Rob Schneider.

Aniston sat beside him agape, while Sandler continued to share the fun memories from the 2010 film, the same year he had filmed Just Go With It with the Friends alum. What is now going viral on TikTok, a resurfaced clip from the interview shows Aniston abruptly getting up and leaving the scene mid-interview.

The hilarious development occurred after Jen was asked if Sandler had any gifts for his Murder Mystery co-star over the three films they had filmed together in the past decade. In response, the comedian joked about the three Ferraris he had ordered for Aniston, in honor of the three films, none of which got delivered, ever.

Advertisement

Consequently, a disappointed Jen did not hesitate to walk out of the interview and told her co-star to proceed with it alone. The amusing moment, characteristic of their Murder Mystery roles, has lit up the internet again, amassing millions of views from fans online.

The TikTok clip bearing the interview has gone viral, eyed over 2 million times, per BuzzFeed, whereas another clip where David Spade recounts his phone conversation with co-star and comedian, Chris Rock on what they received from Sandler has left the internet in splits.

Adam Sandler, an SNL veteran, is loved for his generous and of course, humorous demeanor. But he took it to new heights when his 2010 film, Grown Ups soared at the box office, becoming one of his highest-grossing films. The comedy flick, co-written and produced by Sandler himself, was panned by critics though.

Therefore, to show his appreciation for his co-stars and the movie’s success, he burnt a million-dollar hole in his pocket and splurged on Maseratis for each of them, including Kevin James.

Advertisement

The co-stars, however, were in disbelief and had no idea what was going on since Sandler had not informed them about the grand parcel. According to LADBible, David Spade thought he was keeping Sandler’s car in his driveway for some reason until Chris Rock dialed him up and confirmed that it was, in fact, a gift. They all got one.

However, the Joe Dirt star later admitted on The Tonight Show With Jay Leno that he was rather embarrassed to drive the gifted Maserati. Whereas, Rock was deep in suspicion about a possible motive behind the free luxury car.

Truth be told, there was no motive and Adam Sandler was simply trying to express his thanks for Grown Ups’ success, estimated to be 270 million USD at the time.

ALSO READ: What Is Jennifer Aniston’s Net Worth? Exploring Her Wealth And Fortune