Jennifer Aniston's 'little in between moments of 2021' highlight UNSEEN photos from Friends Reunion; See

Jennifer Aniston has recently shared a fun video collage with "little in between moments of 2021" and it features amazing photos from Friends: The Reunion along with a short video from the sets of the reunion special episode. Taking to Instagram, Aniston took to sharing those inside the video with other memories of the year.

"The little in between moments of 2021 that didn’t make the feed...Happy new year everybody...Now, onto the next," the actress penned. Her post has Reese Witherspoon and some moments from The Morning Show filming, along with some behind-the-scenes snaps and videos from the preparation of her haircare brand, Lolavie. In one of the videos, the actress took to playing the popular game 'Jenga'.

Take a look at Jennifer Aniston's video HERE.

Aniston also tagged all her 'friends' aka Courteney Cox, David Schwimmer, Lisa Kudrow, Matt Le Blanc and Matthew Perry on the video along with Reese Witherspoon and others. In one of the videos from Friends: The Reunion, Aniston can be seen flaunting her message for the television show which the cast members wrote on a board on the sets. Two unseen pictures from their official reunion photoshoot can also be seen in the video collage.

Fans took to the comments section to appreciate the photos and clips while penning heartfelt wishes for the actress. "THANK YOU SO MUCH FOR SHARING ALL THOSE SPECIAL MOMENTS IN 2021 WITH US," one fan penned. Another fan wrote, "Stay safe my sweetheart! Thanks for everything! You’re the best."

What do you think of Jennifer Aniston's post? Share your honest opinion with Pinkvilla in the comments below.

ALSO READ: Jennifer Aniston looks back at the ‘odd jobs’ she did before landing iconic Rachel Green role in Friends