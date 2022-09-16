Jennifer Aniston's net worth, movies, and TV shows

Nobody can forget the iconic Rachel Green (played by Jennifer Aniston) in the American sitcom Friends. She is one of the most loved stars and has recently made headlines for buying Oprah Winfrey's home for $14.8 million. She has paid a whopping amount for Oprah's home in the upscale California town of Montecito. Montecito estate was built in 1998 and this 1.03 acres home has 4 bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms. This news has made her fans explore more about Jennifer Aniston's net worth. Jennifer Aniston's net worth: Early life & career

Jennifer was born on February 11, 1969, in Los Angeles to John Aniston and Nancy Dow. She has two siblings, and her family moved to NYC when she was a child. Although her father was a Greek-born actor, Aniston was discouraged from watching TV. Jennifer Aniston’s parents separated when she was only nine years old. She discovered acting when she was 11 years old, and enrolled in Fiorello H.LaGuardia High School of Music & Art and Performing Arts. There, she joined the drama society. Aniston started working in off-Broadway productions such as Dancing on Checker's Grave and For Dear Life and simultaneously took part-time jobs as a waitress, bike messenger, and telemarketer. In 1988, she landed a minor role in the sci-fi movie Mac and Me. In 1990, she got her first regular TV role on Molly, but the show was cancelled later on. She kept starring in movies and TV shows and waited for a big role. Success always comes to those who work hard, and Jennifer was persistent in her efforts, so finally she got the recognition she deserved with Friends. Despite having four unsuccessful TV shows on her resume, she didn't lose hope and auditioned for Friends. Did you know the producer wanted Jennifer to audition for the role of Monica Geller? However, later on, Courteney Cox seemed perfect for the role of neat-freak Monica, and Jennifer was cast as Rachel Green. This was the time her career took off as everyone loved her in the show, and the series was a massive hit.

Friends may have ended 18 years ago, but the love for the show and its cast members still remains. In fact, fans went crazy when their wish of getting a Friends reunion came true on May 27, 2021. The cultural impact of the show has remained, and Jennifer has been busy making money off the show and royalties since then. Do you know what royalties are? Well, that means that whenever a network airs reruns of a show, an amount of money is paid back to the cast for their performances. And, as we all know, Friends reruns are very common! In addition to Friends, Jennifer has appeared in many movies and TV shows including Bruce Almighty, Just go With It, Murder Mystery, Horrible Bosses, Dirt, and so on. She has also appeared in The Morning Show that airs on Apple TV. Let us not forget her brand endorsements! She is one of the most prominent celebrities and does a lot of endorsements. Her first major deal was with Microsoft, where she and Matthew Perry, her co-star from Friends starred in a one-minute video. She has many other brand prestigious endorsements in her profile, and she dabbles in the beauty industry too. Yes, Jennifer serves as the chief creative officer of Vital Proteins, a wellness supplement brand. In September 2021, she officially announced the launch of her cruelty-free haircare brand, LolaVie. She took to Instagram to share the news, and fans couldn't be happier. She is an epitome of grace, beauty, and poise! She is multi-talented and has paved her way to success with hard work, perseverance, and dedication. So, with all the brand endorsements, movies, and TV shows, what is Jennifer Aniston's net worth? Well, the net worth of Jennifer Aniston is estimated to be around $320 million, and since she rakes in a lot of money per year from endorsement deals, her business, and acting, that number is only going to continue to grow. Here is the list of the best Jennifer Aniston movies and TV shows: 1. Friends (1994)

“I'll be there for you like I've been there before. I'll be there for you, cause you're there for me too.” These are the lines from the theme song of a popular American television sitcom series Friends, and can enlighten anybody's mood and put them at ease. No matter what rough phase you are in, Friends is a series that can make you laugh (for a while, at least) and get your mind out of your troubles. Friends series was created by Marta Kauffman and David Crane and follows the personal as well as professional lives of six friends living in New York City. Chandler loves making hilarious jokes, Joey loves eating and dating (and he doesn't share food with anyone), Rachel is a fashionista, Monica loves cleaning, Phoebe has had a traumatic life and is quirky (and she is okay for being called flaky), and last but not the least, there is Ross, a paleontologist (and as we can say, the man who was on-a-break).

Friends has won various prestigious awards, and for her role in the sitcom series, Jennifer has won the Screen Actors Guild Award in the category Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series in 1996, Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series in 2002, and the Golden Globe Award for Best Actress in 2003. She has also won the People's Choice Award for the series, Teen Choice Award, and Logie Awards for her role in Friends. IMDb Rating: 8.9/10 Cast: Jennifer Aniston, Matt LeBlanc, Courteney Cox, David Schwimmer, Lisa Kudrow, Matthew Perry Created by: David Crane and Marta Kauffman 2. We're the Millers (2013)

David Clark, an experienced pot dealer convinces his neighbors to pretend to be his family, as a part of his plan to smuggle 1,400 pounds of drugs into the United States from Mexico. Although the movie received mixed reviews from critics, it was a box office success. IMDb Rating: 7.0/10 Cast: Emma Roberts, Jennifer Aniston, Kathryn Hahn, Jason Sudeikis, Ed Helms, Nick Offerman Directed by: Rawson Marshall Thurber Stream We're the Millers on HBO Max. 3. He's Just not that into You (2009) This is a romantic comedy-drama movie that follows nine people and their romantic lives. The story of Gigi is more followed than others, as she misreads the behaviors of her romantic partners. When she meets Alex, she learns how to accurately perceive signs given to her by her partners. The movie received mixed reviews and grossed $178.9 million worldwide. IMDb Rating: 6.4/10 Cast: Jennifer Aniston, Bradley Cooper, Ben Affleck, Ginnifer Goodwin, Drew Barrymore, Kris Kristofferson, Jennifer Connelly, Justin Long, Kevin Connolly, Scarlett Johansson Directed by: Ken Kwapis 4. Murder Mystery (2019)