Jennifer Aniston's pal Ellen DeGeneres to host highly anticipated Friends reunion? Lisa Kudrow reacts

As fans await for details on the Friends reunion, rumours are doing the rounds suggesting Jennifer Aniston's pal Ellen DeGeneres could host the unscripted reunion. Lisa Kudrow weighs in on the speculation.
Friends premiered its series finale episode in May 2004. After 16 years, fans of the popular sitcom Friends were finally going to witness the OG cast reunite. Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer were supposed to come together and film a special reunion episode this summer. However, COVID-19 changed the plans. As fans wait for the makers to set a new date to film the reunion episode, rumour has it that Jennifer's close friend Ellen DeGeneres might have been roped in for hosting duties. 

Hoping to either debunk or receive a confirmation on the host, Andy Cohen asked Lisa on his SiriusXM show about the rumour. Sadly, Lisa said that she wasn't aware of Ellen's hosting gig on the reunion episode. "I don’t know. I don’t know that that’s been decided," she confessed. Meanwhile, she did reveal that the OG six are on a group text chain where they interact often. 

Asked what the group chats about, Lisa said that the cast members, off-late, have been checking in on each other. The actress also revealed that they have been talking about the reunion and have been on calls. Previously, Lisa joined Jennifer on an Actor on Actor segment for Variety where they revealed that the episode will be unscripted. The actors will not be reprising their small-screen roles in the reunion. The cast was hoping to reunite in August but was clear that the filming will resume only when it was safe to shoot. 

