Jennifer Aniston's rep deems Brad Pitt's apology report as FAKE

In the year 2011, news reports claimed that Hollywood actor Brad Pitt made some rude comments about former wife Jennifer Aniston. The Once Upon a Time in Hollywood actor during an interview with Parade magazine had made those comments. Later on, in the same year, the actor also went on to tell Access Hollywood that his comments were misinterpreted and had shown the Friends star in a bad manner. The latest news update about the Fight Club actor suggests that he offered an apology to the Murder Mystery actress for all the past issues in their relationship. Now, the representatives of The Morning Show actress have called these news reports fake.

The spokesperson further rejects the claims of Brad Pitt apologizing to Jennifer Aniston for the past issues in their relationship, calling them complete fabrication of facts. The news had raised many eyebrows as Entertainment Tonight reported how the Ad Astra star offered an apology to The Bounty Hunter actress. The fans and followers of Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston were in for a sweet surprise when the duo reunited for a few seconds at the SAG Awards.

The picture of Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston meeting each other just broke the internet and what followed next were speculations that the duo has got together. Neither Brad or Jennifer have said anything officially about getting back together, though the fans always hope that these two stars can put the past behind and build a new future. The latest news from Jennifer's representative has indeed some a surprise for many fans who believed in the earlier news reports.

