Jennifer Aniston's weekend post is all about spending time with her adorable furry friends

Jennifer Aniston took to Instagram to share a picture of her leisure weekend as she cuddled up with her adorable dogs.

While fans all over the world are eagerly waiting to watch Friends: The Reunion, the show's lead star Jennifer Aniston recently shared how she's spending her weekend in a recent Instagram post. The actress is known to be a dog mom and has three adorable ones named Clyde, a terrier mix, Sophie, a white pitbull, and Lord Chesterfield. In her recent Instagram story, Aniston was seen cuddling with the cutesy Chesterfield.

Aniston shared two Instagram stories, one where she clicked a selfie with Lord Chesterfield who was seen cuddling up with her. In another post, she wrote, "My heart" and a crying emoji as her other two dogs, Clyde and Sophie were seen sleeping on the sofa in a cute embrace. From her Instagram story, it looked like the Friends star was having a leisure weekend with her furry friends.

Last week, Aniston released the trailer of Friends: The Reunion on Instagram and left fans going all gaga over it. The reunion special will see Aniston reuniting with her co-stars Courteney Cox, Matthew Perry, David Schwimmer, Lisa Kudrow, and Matt LeBlanc. Sharing the trailer, the actress wrote, "I love my friends. Leaving this here" along with a heart emoji.

Check out Jennifer Aniston's adorable pictures with her dog here:

Friends: The Reunion is all set to stream on HBO Max on May 27, 2021. Apart from the lead cast of the show, the special episode will also host several celebrity guests including BTS, Justin Bieber, David Beckham, Malala Yousoufzai among others. The star-studded show will have the cast reminiscing memories from their shoot and also reenacting some iconic scenes from the sitcom.

ALSO READ: Friends cast REVEALS David Schwimmer and Jennifer Aniston were the 'biggest flirts' amid talk on crushes

Have a COVID related Experience or Advice? Discuss & Share on PINKVILLA Rooms.

Share your comment ×