Jennifer Connelly gushes about Top Gun: Maverick star Tom Cruise, calls him an 'extraordinary actor'

Jennifer Connelly is praising Tom Cruise! The Top Gun: Maverick actor, 51, talked to PEOPLE on Monday at a screening of her new action film in New York City, where she was joined by co-star Jay Ellis.

However, Connelly also described the recent 2022 Cannes Film Festival, where Maverick debuted and numerous cast members were present, as "epic" and "such a great" event, and says it was an "honor" to be a part of it. It was also "a beautiful tribute to Tom and his career," Connelly says. "The reel at the beginning of the film, it was so impressive and so moving and he's really an extraordinary actor, so that was really beautiful, and was beautiful to see the acknowledgement, and watch him see it."

For those unversed, at the Cannes Film Festival, Tom Cruise looked more attractive than ever as he attended the screening of Top Gun: Maverick. The 59-year-old actor wore a fitted black suit over a white shirt for photographs with Jennifer Connelly. As Tom Cruise arrived at the Cannes Film Festival for the first time in three decades, he was welcomed with whoops and hollers by a crowd gathered to get a sight of the actor. As he greeted fans, the actor who plays the titular Maverick showed a glimpse of his pearly whites. Meanwhile, Jennifer looked stunning in a silver long dress gown embellished with sequins and elaborate beading.

Meanwhile, during the pandemic, Paramount Pictures postponed the movie's release by two years, a decision that looks to be paying off with excellent reviews and box-office projections that Top Gun: Maverick would easily be Cruise's biggest opening weekend. Tom, who is well-known for doing his own stunts, is claimed to have trained to resist g-force power and even flew in genuine fighter aircraft for the sequel.

