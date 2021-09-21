Jennifer Coolidge has THIS to say about reprising role in the highly anticipated Legally Blonde 3

White Lotus alum Jennifer Coolidge recently made an appearance at the Emmys red carpet and opened up about the upcoming and highly-anticipated Legally Blonde 3! The 60-year-old actress who has been a part of the last 2 installments of the franchise, revealed that she has been waiting to hear about the 3rd film for a long time! If you didn’t know, Jennifer played nail technician Paulette Bonafonté and BFF to Reese‘s character Elle Woods in the first two Legally Blonde movies.

Chatting with E! News, Jennifer revealed that Mindy Kaling, who is writing the Legally Blonde 3 script, would also be at the Emmys and was hoping to be filled in! “I was hoping tonight somebody could fill me in, because I haven’t heard anything. Every week, I get like a little text or something going, ‘It’s happening’ or whatever and then I don’t hear anything again. Reese has a lot going on, but I hope it happens,” the actress said about Legally Blonde 3.

Talking about what she’d want the 3rd film to be like, Jennifer said: “I hope that Reese and I are running really fast for most of it. We’re running from something, really fast,” Jennifer said with a laugh.

If you missed it, back in October 2020, Mindy Kaling opened up about her experience working on Legally Blonde 3. During her interview with Good Morning America, the actress dished on reviving the series with lead character Elle Woods, played by Reese Witherspoon, and just how the job came about. “I was nervous because the movie is so iconic,” Mindy admitted. She then added that the script was a funny one to write and she loved working with her longtime pal Dan Goor and Reese Witherspoon on the project.

Also Read: Mindy Kaling REVEALS new deets about Reese Witherspoon starrer Legally Blonde 3; Can’t wait for fans to see it