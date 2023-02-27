Jennifer Coolidge is the moment: The White Lotus actor delivers emotional speech after 2023 SAG Award win

Jennifer Coolidge added another feather to her cap as she received the 2023 SAG Award for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama series, for her performance in The White Lotus season 2 . This marks the actor’s third award for her role after an Emmy win in 2022 and a Golden Globe trophy last month. And now, Coolidge has a Screen Actor Guild Award to her name as well. As she received the honour on the stage recently, she delivered an emotional speech while expressing her gratitude.

As shared by Entertainment Tonight, accepting the honour, Coolidge expressed that it has been a special and overwhelming year for her. She thanked The White Lotus creator Mike White and HBO for giving her the critically acclaimed role in the hit drama series. Continuing further, an emotional Jennifer shared, “I want you all to know that I'm just so grateful. So grateful, because this could be it."

Coolidge continued to express her gratitude to White and thanked him for changing her perspective in life. "Mike White -- you can give money to friends and do nice things for them, and people love money, and I do -- whenever I can,” the actress said as the audience giggled. “When your friends are broke, you can give money and stuff, but the best gift you can give someone is to change someone's perspective for the better, and view life in a different way, and that's what Mike White did for me."

Jennifer Coolidge thanks parents for their support

Jennifer Coolidge also made it a point to thank her parents on stage. She revealed that her parents could never lie, except for the one time when her father lied to her principal, and pulled her out of first grade to take her to a Charlie Chaplin film festival in Massachusetts. The 61-year-old actress revealed that her love for films and actors started there itself, in the first grade.

While concluding her 2023 SAG Awards acceptance speech, she thanked her date and friend for 20 years, Tim Bagley. “I can't wait till we get home,” she said cheekily.