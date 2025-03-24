Jennifer Coolidge on How Her Dating Life Drastically Changed After The White Lotus Success: ‘Really Upped My Game’

Jennifer Coolidge recently reflected on her time playing Tanya McQuoid on The Whtie Lotus. The famously loved actress also spoke of how the series has had an impact on her acting career as well as her personal life, especially helping her renew the dating era.

Talking to The Sunday Times, on Sunday, Jennifer Coolidge stated, "Even though I play a complete weirdo in White Lotus, cute guys come up to me."

Further opening up to the outlet, the Legally Blonde actress also mentioned that her present times are far better than what she had after starring in American Pie.

As per her, now people think that her character of Tanya had suffered a lot. These men like you better because they feel that you went through something. That show really upped my game!" Jennifer Coolidge added.

For those unaware, in the 1999 ranchy teen comedy, the actress had her first break playing the role of Steve Stifler’s–played by Seann William Scott–buxom, seductive mother, Jeanine Stifler. She was also known as simply "Stifler's mom."

Recalling her days following the American Pie outings, Jennifer Coolidge added that she had a lot of benefits playing Stifler's mom, also mentioning that although the days might have passed by, sometimes, the actress said that she still gets a “Stifler’s mom thing."

Talking about The White Lotus character, Jennifer Coolidge’s Tanya McQuoid met her untimely end at the end of the series’ second season, even though she tried to talk creator Mike White out of it.

Back in 2022, Coolidge stated to Entertainment Weekly that she had jokingly said to White that Tanya McQuoid doesn't have to die.

While her character has bid farewell to The White Lotus, Jennifer Coolidge is still grateful to the realtor for considering her to play Tanya.