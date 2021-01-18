Jennifer Coolidge REACTS to rumours of cameo in Sex & the City reboot: No one can replace Kim Cattrall

Jennifer Coolidge recently weighed in on rumours that she will be replacing Kim Cattrall in the Sex and the City reboot. Scroll down to see what she said.

Jennifer Coolidge recently reacted to rumours that she might be replacing Kim Cattrall in the Sex and the City reboot. If you don’t know, Jennifer‘s name started trending after it was announced that the show’s reboot Just Like That will be aired soon with the OG cast Sarah Jessica Parker, Kristin Davis, and Cynthia Nixon all reprising their roles. However, Kim Cattrall will not be returning as Samantha Jones.

It was then, that some fans started petitioning for Coolidge to take over the role. Now, during an interview on Watch What Happens Live! Jennifer was asked if she would ever take over the role, and her answer will surprise you!! “I was a huge — and still am a huge — ‘Sex and the City’ fan,” she told TV show host Andy Cohen. “It’s one of those shows you can just watch the reruns and never get tired of them,” she added. “But I have to say I am such a Kim Cattrall fan, and I don’t see anyone being able to replace her in that part,” she added. “It was just the perfect … I don’t think you can replace her."

If you missed it, just yesterday, reports suggested that KUWTK star Caitlyn Jenner may reprise the role of Samantha in the new series. According to the Mirror UK, with an aim to boost the diversity of the show, the makers are doing everything they can to make the show more inclusive. It’s believed Caitlyn, who is transgender, would be a perfect new addition to the cast. An insider from HBO told the British tabloid that Caitlyn has been in the news on and off for over 50 years, and everyone thinks she’s really perfect for an appearance.

