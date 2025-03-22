Jennifer Coolidge Reveals Why She Relates to Her ‘Self-Destructive’ Riff Raff Character; ‘Such a Juicy Part….’

Jennifer Coolidge’s comedic characters tend to have a humanity that makes them relatable. The actress plays Ruth in the new crime comedy Riff Raff and she never related to her so much. Describing her as heartbreaking and “self-destructive” Coolidge revealed that she never played a character like her.

“I mean, I have played sort of girls that have been dumped by their boyfriends and not being able to recover,” she told Deadline. “But this was such a juicy part, and I had so many things to play,” she added.

The White Lotus actress also gushed about the added bonus of working with an “incredible” ensemble. The movie also stars Bill Murray, Ed Harris, Gabrielle Union, Pete Davidson, and Lewis Pullman among others.

The actress-comedian quipped that nobody had to “coax” her into doing the project. “This was a dream, a dream,” she added. Riff Raff chronicles a criminal Vincent (Harris) and his so-called ordinary life with his wife Sandy (Union) and their son DJ (Miles J. Harvey).

Their New York getaway goes smoothly until Vincent’s old family shows up unexpectedly – his other son Rocco (Pullman), his pregnant girlfriend Marina (Emanuela Postacchini), and his incapacitated mother Ruth (Coolidge).

The family reunion might seem celebratory at first but there’s something off about the visit as mobsters Leftie (Murray) and Lonnie (Davidson) have been tailing them. Speaking of her experience working on the project, Coolidge called it a “wild ride.”

She feared that the creators would change their minds about casting her. “I was like, ‘Are you serious? You want me to have this killer part?’” she added. However, there was one negative aspect of the project – shooting in the freezing in the woods in New Jersey. Coolidge quipped that it was the only complaint she had.

Riff Raff is available to stream on Amazon Prime Video.