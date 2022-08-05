Jennifer Coolidge says she slept with '200 people' after her American Pie role as Stifler's mom

Jennifer Coolidge has played several notable supporting roles in Hollywood although, in last year's The White Lotus series, the actress received much-needed attention for her acting talents and it also won her an Emmy nomination. n a recent interview with Variety, Coolidge spoke about the impact of one of her most famous roles in American Pie.

While speaking to Variety, the 60-year-old told spoke about how her American Pie stint brought her more satisfaction than just fame. Speaking about the "sexual attention" she received after playing Stifler's mom in the film, she said, "I got a lot of play at being a MILF and I got a lot of sexual action from American Pie. She further added, "There were so many benefits to doing that movie. I mean, there would be like 200 people that I would never have slept with."

As for the role that has now gotten her an Emmy nomination, Jennifer is all set to come back for the second season of The White Lotus. Speaking about bagging the role, Jennifer maintained that it was creator Mike White who convinced her to start in the series. Revealing how she was convinced to take up the role, she further added, "Some jobs, I’m sort of going, 'Wow, this isn’t worth working for.’ What Mike [White] wrote, I was staying up late every night.'"

The second season of The White Lotus returns in October 2022. Coolidge will return as Tanya McQuoid in a new location this time for the sophomore season.

